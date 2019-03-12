POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
50 years of Mario Puzo's The Godfather | Literature | Showcase
This next story is about making you an offer you can't refuse. Back in 1969, Italian-American author Mario Puzo struck gold when he published his novel The Godfather. The book bloody tale of life within America's mafia stayed on the New York Times Best Seller list for sixty-seven weeks. To talk about the author behind this unforgettable saga, Showcase is joined by his biographer, M. J. Moore, the author of "Mario Puzo - An American Writer's Kwest" which has just been published. 0:25 #TheGodfather #MarioPuzo #Showcase
March 12, 2019
