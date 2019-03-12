World Share

The Cost of the Syrian War

For eight years, Syria has been at war. Millions of people have been forced to flee as bombs obliterated their country. Ancient cities steeped in history lie in ruins and schools and hospitals have been reduced to rubble. But the conflict is winding down, and some Syrians are returning home hoping to rebuild their lives. The UN says it will cost close to $400 billion to reconstruct the war torn nation. But is the country even ready to rebuild? Hyder Abbasi reports. #Syria #SyriaReconstruction #SyrianWar