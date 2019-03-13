World Share

The Event of a Thread at Istanbul Modern | Exhibition | Showcase

The beauty of contemporary art is that it can find a new way to draw your attention by using any and all imaginable materials. When it comes to creating art. There are no limits and all lines are blurred. So, you can literally turn anything into art. Even your grandmother's old tea towels. Showcase producer Nursena Tuter visited Istanbul Modern's latest contemporary art exhibition and explored the canvases, collages and installations all made using fabric. #IstanbulModern #Event #Showcase