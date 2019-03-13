One World Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase

World Share

One World Film Festival

Held annually in Prague then spreading to thirty-five other Czech cities, One World is the largest human rights film festival on the planet. Ever since it began, it's delivered hard-hitting documentary films on social, political, environmental, and human rights issues guaranteed to evoke both emotion and debate. To talk about more, one of the filmmakers taking part in One World this year joins Showcase. Lasse Lau is an award-winning Danish visual artist and filmmaker. 0:47 #Film #Festival #Showcase