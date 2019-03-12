World Share

Algeria Election: President Bouteflika withdraws from vote

Algeria's president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has bowed to public pressure and withdrawn his bid for a fifth term in office. But the ailing leader has also postponed next month's election, raising concerns he intends to hold on to power. The 82 year old has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, but says he has a duty to move the country forward. Natasha Hussain reports. #Algeria #Bouteflika #AlgeriaElection