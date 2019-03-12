Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi auto alliance reshuffles its board | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The world's most successful auto group is moving on from the era of Carlos Ghosn. The Renault- Nissan- Mitsubishi alliance is reshuffling its leadership to put each of the partners on a more equal footing. That's as the Brazilian executive who was their leader for more than a decade fights to stay out of prison. Paolo Montecillo reports. To dissect the changes in the auto alliance, we spoke to Jim Saker. He's the director of the Centre for Automotive Management at Loughborough University in the UK. #Nissan #Renault #Mitsubishi
March 12, 2019
