Ethiopian Airlines Crash: EU suspends flights of Boeing 737 MAX 8
World
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: EU suspends flights of Boeing 737 MAX 8
The CEO of Ethiopian Airlines says the crashed 737 MAX 8's flight recorders will be sent to Europe for analysis. Several countries have either grounded the aircraft, or banned them from their airspace. But the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says there's no reason to ground them until the cause of the crash has been determined. Philip Owira reports. #Boeing #737MAX8 #EthiopianAirlines
March 13, 2019
