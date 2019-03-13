British MPs reject Theresa May's Brexit deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a second defeat over her Brexit deal. MPs voted against it on Tuesday night by a margin of 149 votes. That's despite her last-ditch attempts to gain new legal assurances from the EU over the Irish back-stop. MPs will now vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal and whether to request an extension. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Westminster. And for more on this story, we’re joined by Geraint Johnes from Lancaster in England. He is a professor of economics at Lancaster University. #Brexit #TheresaMay #NoDeal
March 13, 2019
