BizTech Share

Ugandan farmer cashes in on demand for snails | Money Talks

Escargot may be one of the world's most divisive foods. In some parts of the world, it's cherished as a delicacy. In others, it's viewed as a slimy taboo. Uganda is one of the countries where snails aren't usually on the menu. But Isabel Nakirya has found a snail farmer who's struggling to meet a spike in demand. She visits his farm in the Luwero District, 70 kilometres outside Kampala, to find out why his snails are moving so quickly. #Uganda #UgandanFarmer #snails