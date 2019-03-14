World Share

How effective is the US embargo on Cuba?

The US and Cuba have had a hostile relationship for decades. But in 2015, Barack Obama reinstated diplomatic ties for the first time since the Cold War. It was a historic moment, and things looked to be going well for Havana. But could that all be about to change under Donald Trump? The US president has made no secret of his disdain for his predecessor’s policies, especially when it comes to Cuba and he’s keen on rolling back Obama’s restored relations with Cuba. But is a hostile policy toward Havana the answer? Guests: Robby Starbuck Cuban-American producer and director James Williams President of Engage Cuba Stephen Wilkinson Editor of the International Journal of Cuban Studies #Cuba #Embargo #Trump