POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What’s Behind Hassan Rouhani’s trip to Iraq?
24:46
World
What’s Behind Hassan Rouhani’s trip to Iraq?
Not so long ago Iran and Iraq were sworn enemies. In the 1980’s they fought a bloody war that killed more than a million people, but in recent years the two have been brought together out of necessity. Iran helped Iraq in its fight against Daesh, and now Rouhani needs to expand trade ties with Iraq to bolster a faltering economy hurt by US sanctions. Both nations have agreed to forge deeper ties. , Washington won't be happy to hear. US officials have been urging Iraq to abandon its relationship with Iran. But have US sanctions inadvertently brought the two closer together? Guests: Borzou Daragahi Middle East Analyst and Correspondent for The Independent Ahmed Rushdi Foreign Policy Adviser to Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian Affairs Analyst Jim Phillips Senior Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation #Rouhani #Iraq #IRGC
March 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?