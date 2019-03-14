POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
They initially became known for their moody, playful take on trip-hop; in its golden era, the 90s. Attempting to separate themselves from comparisons to the likes of Portishead and Massive Attack, the band's sound has evolved greatly since then incorporating psychedelic, pop, and orchestral elements. Today, Hooverphonic is a true celebration of genres with a large fan base around the world. Showcase's Aadel Haleem caught up with the trio during their recent stop in Istanbul. Hooverphonic Band 0:24 #Hooverphonic #Music #Showcase
March 14, 2019
