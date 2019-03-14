POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Boeing Grounded: Trump orders grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 8&9
01:59
World

Boeing has grounded its entire global fleet of 737 Max aircraft. That's 371 planes. The move comes after US President Donald Trump announced an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircrafts in the US. It's in the wake of a the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people. A number of other countries had already barred the planes from their airspace which put pressure on the US to take similar action. #Boeing737MAX, #Ethiopia, #Trump
March 14, 2019
