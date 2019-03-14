March 14, 2019
01:35
01:35
Nigeria Building Collapse: Building housing school collapses in Lagos
A three-storey building collapse in Lagos Nigeria has killed nine people and injured many more. Rescue teams are searching for survivors as people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble. The building was used as a school and also contained residential apartments. More than a hundred and fifty children are believed to have been registered at the school. #Nigeria, #Lagos, #CollapsedBuilding
