UKIP LASHES OUT AT FARAGE!! Will there even be a BREXIT!?
26:25
World
UKIP LASHES OUT AT FARAGE!! Will there even be a BREXIT!?
A BREXIT MESS! Nigel Farage, friend to Donald Trump, thought he'd won the Brexit battle but time is running out to leave the EU. UKIP's deputy leader tells NEXUS Farage is a hypocrite and he doesn't like him. Meanwhile comedian Mitch Benn says UKIP lied and Britain will NEVER leave the EU. And right-wing journalist Andre Walker says the British Parliament is "nest of remainers!". Watch to the end for a great cameo from MR STOP BREXIT!!!​ Nexus with Matthew Moore. #Brexit #Nexus #Farage
March 15, 2019
