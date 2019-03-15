POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Stories of Statelessness
26:13
World
Stories of Statelessness
From Thailand to Syria, we look at the stateless - those who live without any country acknowledging they exist. TRT World’s Documentary team meets tribes in northern Thailand, who entered the spotlight after some of their boys were rescued from a Thai cave. And we look at how governments are stripping people in Syria of their citizenship. Guests: Mouhssine Ennaimi TRT World Producer Amal de Chickera Co-director of the Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion Tauqir Sharif Founder of Live Updates from Syria who had British citizenship revoked Moazzam Begg Director of Outreach at CAGE #Stateless #Citizenship #Syria #Thailand
March 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?