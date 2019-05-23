World Share

Off the Grid – Thailand Ghost Citizens

Remember the Thai cave rescue? When trapped children were miraculously saved? The story gripped the world… But there is something you weren’t told. When the 12 players and their coach got out. Thailand realised that some of its new heroes were not Thai citizens. TRT world OFF THE GRID documentaries series travelled there to find out more about the people that some are calling ‘The invisibles’. #OffTheGrid #GhostCitizens #CaveRescue