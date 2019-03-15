POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is the United States against Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 missile system?
Turkey, a member of the NATO alliance has repeatedly said it is committed to buying the Russian missile defense system, despite warnings from the US and threats of sanctions. We discusswhat impact the deal will have on Turkey’s relations with the US and its place in NATO. Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US ambassador Can Kasapoglu Defense analyst at EDAM, the Centre for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies #TurkeyAndUS #Turkey #S400
March 15, 2019
