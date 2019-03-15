POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Hate Crimes: FBI says incidents of hate crime on the rise
02:30
World
US Hate Crimes: FBI says incidents of hate crime on the rise
The terror attack in New Zealand is an example of how hate crimes are spreading. In the US, a report by FBI says violence against ethnic or religious minorities has increased. This year the US has experienced the deadliest anti-semitic shooting in its history, as well as mail bombs sent to critics of the president. Nicole Johnston reports from New Jersey. #HateCrimes #HateCrime #UShateCrimes
March 15, 2019
