Ivory Coast Cocoa: Factory innovates to make organic chocolate
01:51
World
Ivory Coast Cocoa: Factory innovates to make organic chocolate
Now for a change of pace...Recent medical studies have shown that dark chocolate contains antioxidants, which could have some health benefits for you chocoholics out there. A company in Ivory Coast wants to make the sweet treat even better by creating organic chocolates. And as Sharon Ogunleye reports, the process is even helping its employees get fit. #IvoryCoast #cocoa #CocoaFactory
March 17, 2019
