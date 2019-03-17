POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New Zealand Terror Attack: 50 killed in attack on two Christchurch mosques
03:24
World
New Zealand Terror Attack: 50 killed in attack on two Christchurch mosques
Just over 48 hours after the horror of a terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand, grief is setting in. 50 people are now confirmed to have been killed on Friday in Christchurch. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has met with relatives of those who were caught up in the attack - as officials scramble to identify victims ahead of their burials. #NewZealand #MosqueAttack #NewZealandAttack
March 17, 2019
