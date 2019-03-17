POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DC Direct: Food Deserts in the US
06:55
The US imports billions of dollars worth of food every year, yet millions of Americans are unable to get access to fresh produce and healthy food. How does something like this happen, and what’s being done about it? Tune into #DCDirect as we speak with Chris Bradshaw from Dreaming Out Loud, Food Policy Council member Tambra Raye Stevenson and Public Health Nutritionist Jillian Griffith to discuss food deserts in the US. #Food #US #FoodDeserts
March 17, 2019
