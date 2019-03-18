POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New Zealand Terror Attack: PM: More needed to stop spread of hate messages
In New Zealand, officials have begun releasing the bodies from Friday's terrorist attack to the families. 50 people were shot dead at two mosques in Christchurch, in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. The alleged gunman, Brenton Tarrant, is thought to be a white supremacist who hated Muslims. Nicole Johnston has this report. #ChristChurch #NewZealandTerrorAttack
March 18, 2019
