Cyclone Idai: Red Cross says damage is 'massive, horrifying'
01:38
World
Cyclone Idai: Red Cross says damage is 'massive, horrifying'
Mozambique's president says the death toll from a cyclone that battered the country last week could spike to a thousand. The Red Cross has begun reaching hard hit areas. It says 90 percent of the city of Beira is either damaged or destroyed. As Natasha Hussain reports, Cyclone Idai's confirmed death toll so far is more than 200 in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. #Cyclone #Idai #Zimbabwe
March 18, 2019
