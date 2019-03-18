World Share

Canakkale Anniversary: 104 years since victory over Allied troops

Turkey has marked the 104th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli in which the Ottoman Empire defeated the invading British, French, Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Republic of Turkey will defend itself against all threats just like its predecessors. Hasan Abdullah has more. #Canakkale #CanakkaleAnniversary #CanakkaleZaferi