New Zealand Terror Attack
New Zealand Terror Attack
It took the killer minutes to massacre dozens of Muslims at Friday prayers. It’s the deadliest terror attack New Zealand has ever seen, and the killer was keen for everyone to watch. He livestreamed the shooting on Facebook, some saw friends and family members shot dead as the footage spread across social media. In response, the New Zealand government has said it'll bring in tough new gun restrictions. But what drove this terrorist to commit such a horrific attack in the first place? A 74-page manifesto posted online provides some clues: white supremacy, fear of immigrants, and inspiration from Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik. Now as families begin burying their loved ones, many are asking where his hate came from - and what can be done to combat it. Randolph Nogel reports. #NewZealand #Muslims #WhiteSupremacy
March 19, 2019
