Brexit ‘Troubles’

Late last week the UK Parliament voted to allow Prime Minister Theresa May to delay Brexit, if no deal can be reached in time. One of the biggest obstacles has always been Northern Ireland and what to do with its border. And that uncertainty looks like its reviving old tensions. A few months ago, a car bomb exploded in Londonderry. Then last month, four letter bombs were sent around London. A group calling itself the new IRA has claimed responsibility. Now, some fear Britain's withdrawal from the EU could shatter the fragile peace in Northern Ireland. Hyder Abbasi has more. #Brexit #Ireland #IRA
March 19, 2019
