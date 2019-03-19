World Share

Cyclone Idai: UN: Worst disaster to hit southern hemisphere

The UN says Cyclone Idai is possibly the worst weather-related disaster to hit the Southern Hemisphere. The storm battered Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi last week. But the full scale of its devastation is only becoming clear now, as aid teams reach affected areas. As Natasha Hussain reports, the official death toll from the storm stands at about 200 but this figure is expected to rise dramatically. #CycloneIdai #UN #Zimbabwe