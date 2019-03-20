Ivy League Admissions Scandal

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Dozens of wealthy and well-connected parents have been charged with paying bribes to get their children into America’s top universities. It's been dubbed the greatest college admissions scandal in US history. So, how did it work? Prosecutors say 50 defendants in six states spent millions of dollars, funneled illegally through a charity. University staff were allegedly paid to falsify test results, and coaches were bribed to misrepresent children as athletes, even if they didn't play the sport. So, just how unfair is the playing field? Guests: Lulu Curiel Founder of Ivy Advisors Terence Patterson CEO of Memphis Education Fund Daniel Golden Senior Editor at ProPublica and author of ‘The Price of Admission’ #AdmissionsScandal #Harvard #College
March 20, 2019
