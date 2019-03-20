POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Theresa May asks EU to delay exit until June 30 | Money Talks
06:24
BizTech
Theresa May asks EU to delay exit until June 30 | Money Talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked the European Union to postpone the UK's departure from the bloc. Downing Street says an extension would give May more time to rally support for her Brexit deal. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, it could also bring the world's fifth-largest economy closer to a no-deal departure. For more on Brexit, we spoke to Chris Roebuck, an economist from Cass Business School in London. #Brexitdeal, #extension #Eurozone
March 20, 2019
