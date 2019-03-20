What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

Theresa May asks EU to delay exit until June 30 | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked the European Union to postpone the UK's departure from the bloc. Downing Street says an extension would give May more time to rally support for her Brexit deal. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, it could also bring the world's fifth-largest economy closer to a no-deal departure. For more on Brexit, we spoke to Chris Roebuck, an economist from Cass Business School in London. #Brexitdeal, #extension #Eurozone