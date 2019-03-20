POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Disney seals $71B deal for 21st Century Fox | Money Talks
05:44
BizTech
Disney seals $71B deal for 21st Century Fox | Money Talks
It's a business deal with more twists and turns than a Hollywood movie. Disney's negotiated for months and finally won a bidding war to complete the acquisition of 21st Century Fox -- for $71 billion. It's hoping the purchase will help it take its magic from the silver screen to computer screens -- but there'll be plenty of challenges on the way. For more on this, Max Wolff joined us from New York. He is a managing partner at research firm, Multivariate. #MickeyMouse #Disney #Film
March 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?