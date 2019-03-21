POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Karadzic Verdict: Bosnian Serb leader loses war crimes appeal
The former Bosnian Serb leader, Radovan Karadzic has been sentenced to life in prison by a court in The Hague. It's for his role in the genocide of civilians, who were caught in a conflict that tore Bosnia apart in the 90s. Karadzic filed an appeal following his conviction in 2016. The court not only rejected it, but added years to his sentence....The ruling concludes one of the most high profile war crime trials from the Balkans conflict. Francis Collings reports from The Hague. #Karadzic #verdict #BosniaWar
March 21, 2019
