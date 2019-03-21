The White Crow | Cinema | Showcase

World Share

Born to a Tatar Muslim family on a Trans-Siberian train, he eventually became the world's first male ballet superstar. Rudolf Nureyev's story is a riveting one. And now it's being told in a new film directed by Raife Fiennes. It chronicles Nureyev's personal struggles during his student years in Leningrad. And looks at how he danced his way from a repressive regime into international fame.