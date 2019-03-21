World Share

Cyclone Idai: UN launches an appeal for urgent aid

One week after Cyclone Idai made landfall in Mozambique, people are still clinging to roofs and trees, waiting to be rescued from flooded areas. The storm also hit Zimbabwe and Malawi, but in Mozambique, hundreds have been confirmed dead, and the death toll is expected to rise. Aid agencies say clean drinking water will run out in two or three days, raising the threat of disease. Jacob Brown reports. #Idai, #Mozambique, #ClimateChange