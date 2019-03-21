World Share

Israel and The Occupation Question | Pakistan’s Provocative Plea | Beijing’s Bridge to Rome

In its annual human rights report, the US State Department no longer refers to the Golan Heights and the West Bank as ‘occupied’. What’s behind the change in terminology? Also, thousands of Pakistani women took to the streets to demand an end to sexual harassment. But why were some threatened with rape and murder? And as President Xi Jinping heads to Italy, Rome is set to endorse China's Belt and Road Initiative. Is this an opportunity for Italian business or are we a step closer to China's global dominance? #Israel #Pakistan #China #Italy