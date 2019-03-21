POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why did the US drop the term Israeli-occupied?
17:12
World
Why did the US drop the term Israeli-occupied?
The majority of the international community believes the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan Heights are occupied by Israel. But Washington’s annual human rights report no longer described it as occupied. Instead they referred to it as Israeli controlled. The White House says there hasn’t been a change in policy, so why has there been a change in language? Guests: Mara Rudman Former Deputy Middle East Peace Envoy at US State Dept Nour Odeh Former Palestinian Authority Spokeswoman Dan Diker Former World Jewish Congress Secretary General #Israel #Occupation #Palestine
March 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?