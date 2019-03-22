World Share

Bridging the divide on the island of Cyprus

A unique football match has taken place on the island of Cyprus. Players from both sides of the country's divide have joined forces to promote peace and unity. Paul Scott explains. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #DidierDrogba #PeaceAndSport #CyprusFootball