POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
MOST HATED MAN IN AMERICA?! “Pharma Bro” in trouble again!!​
26:30
World
MOST HATED MAN IN AMERICA?! “Pharma Bro” in trouble again!!​
NOW, EVEN IN JAIL, HE'S GOT INTO MORE TROUBLE - reportedly using a contraband phone to run his business... Martin Shkreli, has been called the “most hated man in America”. In 2015, he raised the price of a life-saving drug 5,000 per cent!! A pill costing $13 suddenly cost $750. He was jailed last year - not for that cold act of capitalism - but for unrelated fraud charges. We're joined in the Nexus by a biographer who visits him in jail, an award-winning journalist who knows the pharma industry inside out, and an HIV-positive activist who actually admires him! Nexus with Matthew Moore. #MartinShkreli
March 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?