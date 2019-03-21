MOST HATED MAN IN AMERICA?! “Pharma Bro” in trouble again!!​

World Share

NOW, EVEN IN JAIL, HE'S GOT INTO MORE TROUBLE - reportedly using a contraband phone to run his business... Martin Shkreli, has been called the “most hated man in America”. In 2015, he raised the price of a life-saving drug 5,000 per cent!! A pill costing $13 suddenly cost $750. He was jailed last year - not for that cold act of capitalism - but for unrelated fraud charges. We're joined in the Nexus by a biographer who visits him in jail, an award-winning journalist who knows the pharma industry inside out, and an HIV-positive activist who actually admires him! Nexus with Matthew Moore. #MartinShkreli