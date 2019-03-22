World Share

Bountiful Empire and Magnificent Spice Bazaar in London | Exhibitions | Showcase

When you look at these photos of Istanbul's famous spice bazaar, you can almost smell what it is like to be there. On the show this month, at London's Yunus Emre Institute is an exhibition focused on this multi-sensory cultural legacy. Showcase's Miranda Atty visits this recreation of the Bountiful Empire and Magnificent Spice Bazaar through the lens of more than a dozen photographers including the late great Ara Guler, to whom this exhibition is dedicated. #SpiceBazaar #Exhibition #Showcase