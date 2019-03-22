POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bountiful Empire and Magnificent Spice Bazaar in London | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:33
World
Bountiful Empire and Magnificent Spice Bazaar in London | Exhibitions | Showcase
When you look at these photos of Istanbul's famous spice bazaar, you can almost smell what it is like to be there. On the show this month, at London's Yunus Emre Institute is an exhibition focused on this multi-sensory cultural legacy. Showcase's Miranda Atty visits this recreation of the Bountiful Empire and Magnificent Spice Bazaar through the lens of more than a dozen photographers including the late great Ara Guler, to whom this exhibition is dedicated. #SpiceBazaar #Exhibition #Showcase
March 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?