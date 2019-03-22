World Share

Policing Online Extremism after New Zealand Terror Attack

It's been a week since a terrorist livestreamed his massacre at two mosques in New Zealand, killing 50 people and injuring dozens more. In response, PM Jacinda Ardern has banned military-style assault weapons. But perhaps there’s another insidious weapon used by the killer that needs to be addressed: social media. Denee Savoia takes a look at how extremist ideas and content can be policed on the internet, if at all. #Extremism #SocialMedia #NewZealand