World Share

Cyclone Catastrophe

Thousands of people are stranded and in need of help after Cyclone Idai swept through southeastern Africa, causing enormous devastation. Hundreds have been killed across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. We ask if enough is being done to save lives in the aftermath of one of southern Africa's worst disasters in decades. Guests: Bright Matonga Former deputy information minister of Zimbabwe Nicolas Shamano Zimbabwe Country Director for Christian Aid #CycloneIdai #Zimbabwe #Disaster