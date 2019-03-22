POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cyclone Catastrophe
06:26
World
Cyclone Catastrophe
Thousands of people are stranded and in need of help after Cyclone Idai swept through southeastern Africa, causing enormous devastation. Hundreds have been killed across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. We ask if enough is being done to save lives in the aftermath of one of southern Africa's worst disasters in decades. Guests: Bright Matonga Former deputy information minister of Zimbabwe Nicolas Shamano Zimbabwe Country Director for Christian Aid #CycloneIdai #Zimbabwe #Disaster
March 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?