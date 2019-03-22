POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Radovan Karadzic Sentenced to Life Behind Bars
04:33
World
Radovan Karadzic Sentenced to Life Behind Bars
Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic showed little emotion as his 40-year sentence for war crimes was increased to life behind bars. 100,000 people were killed in the Bosnian war in the 1990s as the Serbian military forced Croats and Muslims out of predominately Serbian areas. But while this verdict puts an end to his legal proceedings. Karadzic's legacy is very much alive. In parts of Bosnia, he's still celebrated as a hero. The court’s decision has magnified the ethnic divide still threatening the country. Melinda Nucifora reports. #Karadzic #Bosnia #WarCriminal
March 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?