POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Sudan Water Crisis: Juba residents struggle to get clean water
02:30
World
South Sudan Water Crisis: Juba residents struggle to get clean water
Famine and civil war in Sudan have forced more than two million people to flee the country since 2013. And nearly 200-thousand have been internally displaced. Now, since a peace deal between the government and opposition groups was signed last year, refugees have been returning to the capital Juba. But as Patrick Oyet reports, the city may not be able to keep up with its growing population. #Water, #WorldWaterDay, #Juba
March 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?