POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cyclone Idai: Storm victims feel neglected by authorities
01:48
World
Cyclone Idai: Storm victims feel neglected by authorities
It's been a week since Cyclone Idai battered Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Anger is growing in many communities where aid and support have been slow to arrive. At least 730 people have been killed, and authorities fear the number could still rise. As Nick Harper reports from the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border, people in isolated villages are struggling to survive. #cyclone #CycloneIdai #Zimbabwe
March 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?