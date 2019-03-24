World Share

Border Bodies: Nameless migrants buried in California desert

Donald Trump says an invasion of migrants is taking place at the US-Mexico border. Most of his own security agencies disagree with him. It's estimated up to ten thousand people may have died in the past twenty years while trying to cross the border. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain spent the day with the charity, 'The Border Angels', which is trying to preserve the memory of the victims and prevent further deaths. #border #BorderBodies #California