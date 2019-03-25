World Share

BREXIT CRISIS: What next for British politics?

This was supposed to be the week that Brexit happened. But almost three years after the vote, how Brexit will end is still unclear. Has it damaged British democracy beyond repair? Joining us is *Matthew Qvortrup​, Professor of Political Science at Coventry University *Abbey Tomlinson, Labour party activist, columnist and student *Asa Bennett, Brexit Commissioning Editor for the Daily Telegraph Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Brexit #SecondReferendum #PeoplesVotes