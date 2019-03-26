Kaleidoscope at Saatchi Gallery | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

Kaleidoscope at Saatchi Gallery

Since 1985, London's Saatchi Gallery has been on a mission to introduce contemporary art to as many people as possible. Artists shown here have moved on to illustrious careers. Think Damien Hirst or Anselm Kiefer. For its first big exhibition of 2019, the focus is on nine international contemporary artists across a variety of mediums. The theme that links the work this year is a single word "Kaleidoscope". Showcase's Miranda Atty went to see how that idea has been interpreted. #Kaleidoscope #Exhibition #Showcase