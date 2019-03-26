POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kaleidoscope at Saatchi Gallery | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:31
World
Kaleidoscope at Saatchi Gallery | Exhibitions | Showcase
Since 1985, London's Saatchi Gallery has been on a mission to introduce contemporary art to as many people as possible. Artists shown here have moved on to illustrious careers. Think Damien Hirst or Anselm Kiefer. For its first big exhibition of 2019, the focus is on nine international contemporary artists across a variety of mediums. The theme that links the work this year is a single word "Kaleidoscope". Showcase's Miranda Atty went to see how that idea has been interpreted. #Kaleidoscope #Exhibition #Showcase
March 26, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?