Is Hamas stifling dissent in the Gaza Strip?
19:45
World
Hundreds of Gazans have been protesting against tax increases and the rising cost of living. It’s all been happening at a time when tension with Israel is on the rise. Rockets have hit homes near Tel Aviv, and the Israeli government is blaming Hamas. And they’re not the only ones accusing Hamas of using force, some of the protesters says Hamas is cracking down on innocent protesters in a bid to silence dissent. Guests: Mustafa Barghouti Secretary General of Palestinian National Initiative party Osama Hamdan Hamas representative in Lebanon Omar Shakir Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch #Hamas #Gaza #Israel
March 26, 2019
