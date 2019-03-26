World Share

Knife Crime: Can it be solved?

Britain’s knife crime crisis is destroying young lives and communities. 10 teenagers have been killed in knife attacks in 2019 alone. How can knife crime be curbed and is the government doing enough? Joining us in the studio is Faron Alex Paul, who a runs an informal knife amnesty; Justin Finlayson, CEO of United Borders a youth initiative; David Munro, Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey and Luke Mackenzie, Councillor for Basildon borough council. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #KnifeCrime #UK #Violence