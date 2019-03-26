POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Xi Jinping meets with EU leaders in Paris | Money Talks
Some EU leaders say they're willing to engage in Beijing's ambitious 'Belt and Road' infrastructure project, during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Paris. That's if China opens up its protected domestic market to the region's businesses, as Europe seeks a fairer, more balanced trade relationship with the world's second- largest economy. Elena Casas brought us more details from Paris. #China #Paris #EU
March 26, 2019
